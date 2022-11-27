Mary Catherine Bishop, of Burns, 81 passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2022, at Harney District Hospital, within view of the very road she grew up on. Mary was born on Jan. 25, 1941, to James and Ina McDonnell, six weeks early on their kitchen table in Burns Oregon.
She graduated from Burns High School in 1959. Mary then attended EOU at her mother’s insistence, where she met her first husband Roger Damewood.
As Roger's schooling continued, Mary would give birth to their son, David. As a result, Mary worked long hours both to support her family, but also to put Roger through school. After Roger's graduation, they would have their two daughters. During their marriage, they moved many times to accommodate Roger's job in the lumber industry. During this time, one of the few constants in her life was her love of tennis.
Eventually, the two divorced and Roger passed shortly after. In 1979, she was introduced to Boyd Bishop who would become her husband. Boyd brought 4 kids of his own to the family. Boyd and Mary would spend 42 years raising their blended family on dairy farms throughout the state, being the last grade A dairy in Douglas County. Mary was always hosting lively parties, be it with family or friends.
In 2014, due to Boyd's declining health, Mary and Boyd would move back to Burns, where they would remain a loving cornerstone for their family. In 2021, Boyd would pass away. Mary would spend the rest of her time on this earth in the care of her daughter, Sheri, and her family.
Some of Mary's favorite activities were attending church on Sunday with her grandson Bradley, going to town for ice cream whenever she could, watching NCIS: Los Angeles while eating a Hershey bar, and spending time with her great-grandchildren, Emmett(6) and Callee(8 months). She is survived by her son, David (Carrie) Damewood, Sheri (Ron) Dickson, Jodi (Brian) Doud, stepchildren, granddaughters Cati (Lee) Thumberg, Courtney Doud, grandson Bradley Dickson, great-grandson Emmett Thumberg, and great-granddaughter Callee Thumberg.
A rosary will be held on Nov. 29, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Burns. A funeral mass will be held on Nov. 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, with a luncheon to follow.
