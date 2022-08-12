Mary Helen Banks, 73, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away on Aug. 3, 2022. Mary Helen was born on May 7, 1949, daughter to the late Carrie and Lloyd Pope. She is survived by her husband Everett Banks, son Eric Banks, grandsons Eyn Banks and Kadyn Banks, brother Preston Pope (Janice Weatherbie) and many other family members and friends.
Everett and Mary Helen were married for 46 years, and Mary Helen loved camping with Everett, cooking his favorite meals, visiting him when he worked out of town and otherwise taking care of him. Recently, Everett took over most things, and also landscaped the perfect garden for Mary Helen to enjoy in her final days. She absolutely loved the garden!
Mary Helen loved being a mom and grandma. She was extremely proud of her son Eric and the great strides he made in recent years. As Eric said, she always had his back. Mary Helen also loved being a grandma and supported her grandsons Eyn and Kadyn in all they did.
Mary Helen also cherished her relationships with her mother Carrie and grandmother Lilia Burroway, and selflessly cared for them in their final years (her grandma living to be 99½ years old). Mary Helen was very close to her brother Preston and loved how Preston could make her laugh any time (which he did even in her final days).
Mary Helen will be remembered for her generosity and big heart. She was a “second mom” to many. Together, Mary Helen and Everett helped raise Rhonda Armstrong (Rhonnie Sanko). Mary Helen also took Karina Distefano under her wings. And, many times through the years, Mary Helen opened her home to friends or family who needed a place to stay.
Mary Helen will also be remembered for her community contributions. For many years, she worked on the birthday calendar (including in her final weeks) and was an avid Booster Club member cheering on kids and welcoming Hornet fans. Mary Helen was also a school bus driver and, in listening to her, there was no doubt she loved so many of the parents, teachers and kids and they loved her in return.
In her free time, Mary Helen enjoyed gardening and took pride in her beautiful flowers she grew each year. She also liked sewing, crocheting, needlepoint, quilting and canning foods. She often shared her creations or plant clippings as gifts, and patiently taught many how to do these things.
Following in her mother’s footsteps, Mary Helen was extremely devoted to her faith and a long-time member of the Camas Valley Community Missionary church. In her final days, she never once complained, rather proudly proclaimed she was “ready” to join Jesus and go to heaven.
Mary Helen was loved by many who will miss her smiles, laughs, hugs, honesty, community presence and generosity.
