Mary Helen Banks, 73, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away on Aug. 3, 2022. Mary Helen was born on May 7, 1949, daughter to the late Carrie and Lloyd Pope. She is survived by her husband Everett Banks, son Eric Banks, grandsons Eyn Banks and Kadyn Banks, brother Preston Pope (Janice Weatherbie) and many other family members and friends.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.