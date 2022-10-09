Mary fell asleep in death on Sept. 21, 2022. She was born on Sept. 21, 1957, in Norton, Virginia.
At age three, her family decided to move out west, and they moved to Powers, Oregon. Ten years later she met a special boy named Mark, while walking their dogs during summer break and when school started, they began "going steady." Mark and Mary were married on Mar. 22, 1974, and were together for 48 years until her passing.
Beginning in 1980, Mary went to work for Sears and then ran a daycare from her home. She then went to work for State Farm and after that the accounting department for Douglas County. Soon after, Mark and Mary had their own carpet cleaning business, which she helped run. After selling their business, she worked briefly for Umpqua Bank and then for Casa Bella. Then, for the past 17 years, she worked for Competition Werks.
Mary was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on July 12, 1974. She was a very faithful sister, always sharing the Bible’s hope for a better future with friends, family and neighbors. Mark and Mary were able to expand their love for neighbor and the congregations they served by moving to the Dominican Republic, to Florida, to California and then back to Oregon, opening their hearts wide, to love so many dear ones in all of these locations.
Mary is survived by her husband, Mark Holmgren of Roseburg, Oregon, daughter Cari Vasquez and husband Aaron of Roseburg, Oregon, brother Mike Teasley and wife Sarah of Chandler, Arizona, brother Monty Teasley and wife Donna of Huntsville, Alabama, sister Marsha Smith and husband Ben of Red Bluff, California, sister Marlene Knerl and husband John of Raveena, Nebraska, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws. She is also survived by special friends Kate Strain and Judy Copenhaver, both of Roseburg, Oregon. She is preceded in death by her mother, Linda Woodring, brother, Robert Teasley, and special friend Evelyn Grytness.
Services to be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 400 Safari Rd., Winston, Oregon, 97496. For those unable to attend in person, please log on to Zoom with Meeting ID: 857 4966 8587 and Passcode: 112019.
