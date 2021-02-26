Mary Irene Miller, age 91, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away peacefully at her home on February 12, 2021. Survivors include her six children: Lance, Ronald, Timothy, Donald and Perry Tenteberg, her daughter Mary Butler, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Mary will be taken to Eagle Point National Cemetery by her family. Sorry, but no services will be held. If you would like to send flowers, cards or condolences, please send them to 316 Currier Ave, Roseburg, OR 97470. She will be greatly missed. Sutherlin Chapel of the Roses is in charge of arrangements.
