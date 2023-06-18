Jane “Janie Pie” Clark was a devoted wife, mother, gram, aunt and friend to everyone she met. She passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at age 85.
Jane was born to Stanley Roberts and Marian Lorraine Melvin on Jan. 13, 1938, in Pasadena, California. She moved to Glide, Oregon, at a young age to live with extended family after her mother passed away. There she met the love of her life, Jerry (Big Jer). The two high school sweethearts married in 1954. Together, they had three children, Jerry, Laurie, and Bryan.
She was a proud Gram to four granddaughters and three grandsons, Lindsie, Amy, Josh, Jerad, Micah, Logan, and Maegen, as well as 18 great-grandkids, and seven great-great-grandkids. Jane also had a daughter-in-law, Annette Clark, who she absolutely adored and wouldn’t hesitate to tell anyone she met how grateful she was to have her as a daughter.
Jane is survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wes and Judy, who she always considered her best friends.
Jane spent her entire career working for the Roseburg School district, working as a cook at Firgrove Elementary, a custodian at Rose Elementary, and lastly a custodian at Jo Lane Junior High where she retired after more than thirty years. Her grandchildren have loving memories of coming to visit her in the cafeteria when their favorite meals were on the menu, and later in junior high when she would leave them encouraging messages on the chalkboards in their homeroom classrooms.
Jane enjoyed the Oregon outdoors, hunting, fishing, riding dune buggies on the dunes, and lots of camping trips with family and friends. She was a true daredevil, never to be out beaten by the men in her life. A character trait that her granddaughters admired and strived to be as well.
Jane was the heart, soul, and backbone of her family. Always putting her family’s needs way before her own. She never missed her kids’ games, and she cherished the car rides taking Jerry and Bryan to their boxing matches in Eugene. Her grandchildren were her world and there was no length that was too far for her. From teaching them how to swim, shoot a gun, throw a mean right hook, countless sleepovers, camping trips, to waiting in line for hours (in costume) to watch the latest Star Wars movie with her grandkids. Jane truly was the best Gram any kid could ever dream of having.
No was not a word Jane used. She said yes to helping everyone in her life. Her home (and pool) was open to everyone, she was the definition of a “People Person”, having never met a stranger.
We only have this one life, and Jane used hers to serve others.
Today, people are more disconnected and more divided than ever. To honor Jane, we encourage everyone to “Live Like Jane”. Say hello to a stranger, check on your neighbors, get involved in your community, and help others at every opportunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.