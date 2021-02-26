Mary Katherine Gray (Martin), age 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away in the early morning of November 22, 2020. Her best friend, Brenda Allen-Blake, cared for Mary during her fight against breast cancer and through the harsh Covid quarantine. Thank you, Brenda, for your love and unwavering care for Mary.
Mary attended Victory Baptist Church in Roseburg. She loved her church family and spoke of the congregation members with great affection.
Mary graduated from Joliet East High School in 1970. She received her Associates Degree in the Culinary Arts from Joliet Jr. College.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents George Martin and Rita (Sullivan) Martin; stepmother, Rosemary Martin; brother, Raymond Martin.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Sarah Daysh of Eugene, OR, and husband, and Crispen of Bournemouth, England; loved by four grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother, Dirk Martin and wife, Julie of Joliet, IL; sister, Becki Ferro of Manhatten, IL; sister, Linda Martin and husband, Andrew of Shorewood, IL; stepsister, Barbara Bodoh and husband Gary of Willows, CA; and adored by numerous nieces and nephews.
Services have yet to be made.
