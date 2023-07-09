MARY KATHERINE PETERSON MANEY

Mary was born on Sep. 15, 1934, in Duluth, Minnesota, to Elmer and Katherine Peterson and passed away peacefully on June 14, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Edward John “Jack” and is survived by her sister, Phyllis Peterson Webb and her five sons; John (Deborah), Michael (Rebecca), James (Diane), Edward and Patrick (Sarah); and her four grandchildren Jack, Aidan, Wyatt and Catalina.
Mary attended Denfeld High School in Duluth and later the college of St. Scholastica where she trained as a registered nurse. Mary had an adventurous spirit as exhibited when she went to work as a flight attendant for Northwest Airlines after her RN graduation.
Mary and Jack were married on Dec. 31, 1957, and Mary became a full-time resident in the very small town of Riddle in Southwest Oregon, where Jack worked as a mining engineer. The young couple started their family soon after and had five sons in nine years.
Mary was an amazing and wonderful mother and the biggest cheerleader for her five boys, never missing a single activity whether it be school or sports. She could always be spotted in the stands with her ubiquitous knitting bag — generating hundreds of items
over her long life.
In 1978, Jack was transferred to Hibbing, Minnesota, where Mary gladly set up a new family home. Then there was a transfer to Phoenix, Arizona; then to Montelibano, Colombia, and then back to Phoenix where they finally built their dream house in Fountain Hills in 1994. Mary always maintained a positive attitude and was very supportive in these major lifestyle changes.
In retirement, Jack and Mary enjoyed traveling to some exotic locales and spending quality time with their family and friends. Mary also remained very active in her church and volunteered her time to several charitable organizations. Mary was a vibrant, fun-loving woman filled with boundless energy and will be dearly missed.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Scottsdale, Arizona, on July 14, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to Mary’s favorite charity, St. Vincent DePaul.
