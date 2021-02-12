January 2, 1928 to Jan 25, 2021
On January 25, 2021, Mary Lou Flindt Drake Lundberg of Sutherlin, Oregon, was called home to be with the Lord. Her work was completed here on Earth. She was born in De Smet, South Dakota on a farm to Vincent and Eunice Flindt during a snow storm.
In her teens, Mary Lou moved to Denver, Colorado, where she married Jack W. Drake from Oakland, Oregon, on November 3, 1946. In the 60's, she worked at Sutherlin Drug Store as a clerk before moving to Cascade, Idaho, to help her husband in their sporting goods store. After selling the store she returned to Sutherlin. She married Ralph (Swede) Lundberg. They spent winters in Arizona and vacationed summers in Oregon.
After the death of Swede, she returned to Sutherlin to be with family. She was an active volunteer at the Senior Center and a member of the Calapooia Free Methodist Church. She enjoyed oil painting, RV’ing and visiting with friends. She never meant a stranger-she loved people.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Sandy Hild and husband, Terry from Battle Ground, Washington, and son, Lathen Drake and wife Peggy from Sutherlin. She had seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her only brother Milo Flindt; her first husband, Jack Drake; and second husband, Ralph Lundberg.
