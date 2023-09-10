Mary Louise (Recla) Weaver, age 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, died Sept. 3, 2023, at her home in Roseburg. Born Dec. 29, 1938, in Ontario, Oregon, to Louis and Elvera Recla.
She lived in Adrian, Oregon, which was about 25 miles south of Ontario, on a farm homesteaded by her family. Mary was the youngest of four siblings with her brother closest to her in age being 16 years older than her.
She tells the story of when she was born it was a cold winter and they wanted to get her baptized before going home. The priest asked her brother to take the holy water and warm it over the furnace. When he came back with an empty cup, he explained he had poured it over the furnace. So, the furnace and her were baptized on the same day.
In 1941, (the year her father became a US citizen) she moved to Vale and lived there on a large farm (380 acres). When her dad died in 1945, she visited her sister in Roseburg, with her mother and ended up staying with them till 1949, when her sister moved to Vale.
Her mother worked for a tailor and passed the sewing skill to Mary. Her mother later worked at the Catholic rectory cooking and cleaning at the parish house for various priests. She lived with her mother in the Catholic rectory for 15 years. She went to Saint Joseph’s School and finished in 1953, then graduated from Roseburg High School in 1957.
After graduating Mary went to work for a dentist, then worked at Chapman’s Drug Store for a few years. It was when she went back to work for another dentist, Dr. Finlay, that she met her husband, Britt. In 1963, she married Britton (Dede) Weaver in Reno, Nevada. They had three kids Darryl, Charles and Barbara.
She worked part-time and ran a cooperative play school until her third child was born. She worked as a school aide and for the Roseburg Education Association. She had a small play school at her home for a while.
Mary also worked at the courthouse in the elections department and has done a lot of volunteer work with the American Cancer Society, PTA, 4-H, church and Credit Union.
She used her sewing and craft skills to make and sell handmade items, often doing custom sewing projects for people. She set up and participated in multiple quilting groups and was active till the end finishing another quilt just days before she passed.
Mary traveled with Britt to Italy to visit relatives and see the town where her father Louis was from in the apple orchards of Northern Italy. She and Britt traveled around the United States a lot either in their travel trailer, campervan or by Amtrak. She would often tell the story of being knocked off the tracks by an earthquake while traveling on the train.
Mary is survived by two of three children, Darryl and Charles Weaver. Her husband (2019) and daughter Barbara Godsey (2009) preceded her. She has two grandchildren Fiona and Wyatt of Charles and his wife Michelle.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society.
A celebration of life will be held Oct. 7, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Mary's house.
