Mom was born at home in Lubbock, Texas, on Aug. 31, 1936. In the second grade she moved to Tenmile, Oregon, where she loved exploring the canyon, swimming, and catching frogs in the creek. Mom met her husband, Jeff, while working at Roseburg Lumber in the early 60s. They moved to the Melrose area, where Mom loved being a housewife and mother to her children.
In later years, Mom eventually went back to work at RFP Plant 4 in Riddle. She retired in 2001. Mom was a hard worker all her life. She had many friends and often traveled after retiring. She will be missed by all who knew her.
The family thanks her niece, Beth Fox, for coming from Yuma, Arizona, to care for Mom after being diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents J.C. and Gladys Welch, husband Jeff Moore, infant daughter Pamela Jewel, sisters Jeanie Watson and Liz Lane, and niece Sherry Bradley. Mom is survived by her brother Dale Welch, sons Mike Moore and Jeff (Lynn) Moore, daughters Peggy (Fred) Ebert and Susan (Ben) Elam, grandchildren Seth Moore, Aimee Evans, Theasia Moore, Cory Moore, Talia McKim, Tana Peck, Jeri Saxton, Andrew Kohlhoff, Allison Elam, 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins, whom she loved dearly.
To hold myself accountable for a promise I made to Mom, I will be okay. I will stay strong. I will stay sober. I will survive. Thank you, Mom, for always being my rock. Love, Susan.
Mom requests that friends and family gather for a BBQ on a beautiful day for laughter and remembrance later this summer.
