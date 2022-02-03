Mary Nikirk, a loving wife and mother has been taken from us and is now in the arms of the Lord. Mary was born in Buffalo, New York, on Aug. 8, 1942, the youngest of nine children of Joseph and Lucy Nowocin (Kukula). While in high school, she met and married James Nikirk, who was stationed at the Coast Guard base and they married very soon thereafter. Then her first eye-opener as a military wife, when they were transferred to Kodiak Island, Alaska, with their first child in tow and the second on its way. Mary was growing up fast. Many more transfers followed (three more to Alaska). She found work to help with expenses (military pay was not the best yet). She worked at the post office in Juneau, and the bowling lanes, where she picked up the love of bowling immediately. Mary was proud to be on the first-place team four years in a row.
After Jim retired, they moved to San Leandro, California, and while there joined the local literary program and, as usual, Mary stood out in class. But California was not for them, so they started saving for a home and remembering all the times they drove up and down the coast, decided Roseburg would be the place to go. It took about seven years, but it happened. After about 20 years, age began to creep up on them and many doctor and hospital visits began to increase. As ever, Mary began to fight back — three cancers, beating them all (thank you Community Cancer Center), a heart attack and in a coma for four days (thank you Mercy), replacing a heart valve, and many more. Finally, a nasty infection showed its nasty face, which proved to be Mary's downfall. She fought it all the way, but it took her to heaven. She leaves her husband of 62 years, three great sons, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a small memorial for family members at 12 p.m. on Feb. 4. She wished no flowers, but requested donations to the Community Cancer Center.
