Mary Patricia French, aged 88, passed away in Salisbury, Maryland on August 11, 2021. Formerly of Toledo, Oregon and later, Sutherlin, Oregon, she moved to Salisbury in 2019 to be closer to family while she battled dementia. A longtime West Coaster, she was born in Eureka, California as first-generation Irish, a connection that she carried with her throughout her life. She and her family had lived on both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts before resettling back in Oregon in 1972. She loved to dance, taking many a turn around an Elks Club dance floor, and was always up for a search for a good deal, especially at local yard sales. Though not a sports nut, she did develop a passion for Navy football later in life. Prior to retirement, she worked for many years in several capacities for U.S. Bank, which for her was a natural fit, as she liked talking with and helping people. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald, as well as her brother, Michael Crossan. She is survived by her daughter Julie, her son Dirk (Barbara), her brother Thomas Crossan (Joan), numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and two great-grandchildren. She now rests with her husband in the Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, Oregon.
Buried privately at Roseburg National Cemetery on September 2, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.