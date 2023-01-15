Mary Evelyn Rose Helms passed away on Dec. 28, 2022.
She was born in 1939, to Mary Evelyn (White) and Silas Lincoln Rose, the youngest of five girls. Her family history was deeply rooted in Roseburg, as her great-grandfather and great-uncle were C.S.D. Rose and Aaron Rose, the settlers responsible for the early development of Roseburg. Mary lived most of her life in the area and was proud of her family history in the community.
In 1958, she married Donald Rynearson and together they raised five sons before later divorcing.
Throughout her life she enjoyed her faith and her dogs; Rambo, Mojo, Amber and Chico. But her greatest love and that which gave her the greatest pleasure was always her boys; their accomplishments, their children, their lives. Nothing meant more to Mary than the precious time she was able to spend with them.
Mary’s final weeks were spent in the company of her family. She is survived by one sister, Joanne Lakey (Conrad), five sons; Donald, Jerald, Harold, Ronald and Dennis, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed.
Mary will be interred at Oak Creek Cemetery in Glide, with her mother and father. A graveside gathering will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m.
