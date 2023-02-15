MaryAnn (Duyck) Plant, Aug. 29, 1939 — Jan. 27, 2023
Our mom, MaryAnn Plant, 83, of Florence, Oregon, passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2023. She was born to the late Charles and Maxine Duyck on Aug. 29, 1939, in Forest Grove, Oregon. She graduated from Douglas High School in 1957, and later received her Bachelor of Science degree from Marylhurst University in 1961.
She married Richard Myrle Plant on May 2, 1964, at the St. Joseph Church, in Roseburg, Oregon. In 1971, they moved to Lookingglass to raise their four children, then semi-retired to Florence, Oregon, in 1998.
MaryAnn is preceded by her husband Richard in 2012, and her sister Carol Goeden in 2020. She is survived by her four children, Bonnie Plant (Kristin Gureck, partner) of Eugene, Oregon, Michael Plant of Winston, Oregon, Traci Palmer (Ian Pendergrass, partner) of Roseburg, Oregon, and Jackie French and husband Mayo of North Bend, Oregon. She is also survived by her three grandsons; Jace Palmer, Jonathan and Thomas French.
MaryAnn enjoyed knitting, crocheting and sewing. In Florence, she knitted caps for kids, prayer shawls and crocheted untold numbers of afghans.
MaryAnn’s career as a medical technologist spanned over 50 years, in the labs of Mercy Hospital in Roseburg and Peace Harbor in Florence. MaryAnn loved gardening and always grew many different varieties of flowers; roses were her favorite.
Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Our Lady of the Dunes, located at 85060 Highway 101 South, Florence, Oregon, 97439. Brunch reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations go to your local hospice program or Habitat for Humanity organization.
Burns’s Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
