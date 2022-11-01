Mateyo Emilio Martinez was swept from his mommy’s warm snuggles, into the arms of Jesus on Oct. 14, 2022, while in Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon.
Mateyo was born on June 1, 2022 to Stephanie Martinez. During his short four and a half months on Earth, he fought a brave but hard battle against Menkes Disease, as well as many other medical conditions. Mateyo enjoyed snuggling with his twin sister, Kynzley, listening to music and watching Cocomelon. He also enjoyed being cuddled by his loved ones, especially while being swaddled in his ginormous beach towel, and loved rolling his eyes at his mommy every time she talked to him.
Mateyo was loved by everyone who met him and will be greatly missed by all. He is preceded in death by his older brother, Keenen Ray Pilger, whom also passed in Sept. 2021 from Menkes Disease, as well as his cousin Nova Rose Mandera.
He is survived by his mother, Stephanie Martinez and stepdad, Zachary Parker, his favorite siblings; brother Emiliano, sister Penelope and his twin sister Kynzley. He will be missed by his bonus siblings; Alexander, Kambria, Bentleigh, Zanden, Piper and Mckenzie, grandparents Melissa Mandera and Alfredo Lopez and Donna and Wesley Baxter. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Brandon Galvez and Andi Sanchez, Javier Mandera, Hector Mandera, Jessica and Colton Freeberg and Raymond Mandera, as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, and great-grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held on Nov. 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Winston Assembly of God.
