Matthew "Matt" Sean Harmon, age 53, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus, with his favorite canine buddy, Trigger beside him. He passed away from a cardiac event on Tuesday, Oct. 26, which just happened to be his dad’s birthday. Matt was born in Roseburg, Oregon, to Robert (Bob) and Sherry Harmon on Dec. 28, 1967. He grew up attending Roseburg schools, graduating from Roseburg High in 1986. He attended Rogue Community College with a degree in criminal justice, as well as Basic DPSST Correction Academy. While serving as a reserve officer for Oakland Police Department from 1996-1997 and serving with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy starting in 2003, Matt worked first at Glenbrook Nickel Mine and then at North River Boat as a welder before he accepted a full-time offer in the Corrections Division in 2010, working there until his death. His love for life were his family, hunting coyotes and critters with family and friends, especially his dad, and of course, he was an avid Beavers fan, which he liked holding over his Duck fan buddies. One of the things he enjoyed the most was talking about and working with guns, helping and supporting others when needed. In his spare time, he worked on many projects around the family farm.
In 2002 he married Lisa Smith, his soulmate. They became a family with his daughter Kim, and Lisa’s daughter, Kial and son, Zack. One of the favorite stories we have is from the local store, The Bagel Tree. They had a sandwich named after him called “The Harmon” some time before his passing. Stop by and try it sometime at your own risk!
He is survived by his soulmate and wife Lisa, his daughter Kimberley Krei (Tyler), stepdaughter Kial Shope and stepson Zack Shope, his mom Sherry Harmon, brother Don (Denise) Harmon, sister Kristie Wilson, granddaughter Mackenzie Krei, nephews Gabriel Wilson and Ian Wilson, numerous family members, many friends, including his weekly coffee crew.
Matt was preceded in death by his dad Bob, grandparents, and two cousins.
In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 programs.
He will be having a full honors service at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. The public is welcome.
Matt’s family would like to thank Sheriff Hanlin and the Douglas County Sheriff Office for helping and supporting our family.
