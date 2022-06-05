Mattie passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Brookdale Dementia Alzheimer’s Care Facility with son Jack by her side. Mattie was a beautiful and loving wife, mother and best friend to all that had the privilege of knowing her.
Mattie was born Jan. 22, 1936, in Wabash, Indiana, to Marvin Horner and Harriett Deitzer Horner. She attended school in Wabash, Indiana.
Mattie married Jack Keller on Feb. 21, 1953. To this union was born Cathy Keller Bailey in 1956 in Germany, currently of Coos Bay, Oregon; Jack Keller born in Indiana in 1957, currently of Roseburg, Oregon, and Shelly Sue Keller born in Roseburg, Oregon, in 1962. Mattie was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Mattie worked hard all her life at various jobs. Deluxe Coils in Indiana, and Saar’s Pencil Factory in Roseburg, Oregon, until it closed. Then she was employed at Roseburg Forest Products Plant #2 in Dillard, Oregon, as a dryer feeder until she retired in 1998.
Jimmy and Mattie met on Labor Day weekend in 1982 at Duffy’s Fine Dining. On April 21, 1984, she and Jimmy Thompson were married at the Moose Lodge in Roseburg, Oregon. It was so easy love Mattie, we had over 38 wonderful years together. This marriage led to many adventures throughout Western Oregon. One of Mattie’s favorite places to visit with Jimmy was French Glenn, Oregon. Mattie truly enjoyed her many trips with Jimmy to Reno to visit her favorite places — the casinos!
Mattie was preceded in death by parents, Marvin and Harriett, sister Sally Music in 2020 of Indiana, half-brother Chester, brother Lewis Horner in 2012 and daughter Shelly in 2017.
At her request, there will be no service. She will be laid to rest at Lookingglass Cemetery near her daughter Shelly.
Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses is in charge of arrangements.
