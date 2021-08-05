Maude Ella Cook Buxton passed on July 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Billy Ray Buxton. Surviving her are her 5 children, Billy Greg Buxton (Rita), Katherine Charlene Buxton McGuire (Allen), Phillip Ray Buxton (Debbie), Joel Eric Buxton (Leah) and Sheralyn Jean "Beanie" Buxton, Hornsby (Eddie), 7 Grandchildren, and 5 Great-Grandchildren.
Graveside service was July 19, 2021 at the Riddle Cemetery.
