Maxine Daugherty was the most amazing woman there was! She was born Aug. 22, 1927 and lived an amazing 93 years. She passed Aug. 6, 2021 in her home, surrounded by the love of her family and a view of her garden. Maxine worked for 30-plus years at Roseburg Forest Products as a secretary. When she retired from RFP, she then put her time into the Winston VFW, where she kept their finances in order. Her favorite part of retirement was working on her amazingly beautiful yard, and the years she spent reading to kids at Green Elementary. She absolutely loved working with the kids! Maxine is survived by her son, Barry Baker; grandchildren, Jessica, Kayce, Lauren, and Brandon; she also has five amazing great-grandchildren who were her world! She is preceded in death by her son, Les Cornwell, and many other important family members. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a youth reading program or your local VFW.
Graveside services have already occurred. You may pay your respects at Roseburg Memorial Gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.