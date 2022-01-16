Maxine was born in Belfield, North Dakota on Jan. 6, 1932. She was the third daughter to Max and Ida Bauer. She married John DeFea on June 11, 1951, and the couple, along with five boys, settled in Roseburg, Oregon in 1965. Once the boys were in school, she worked outside the home; first at Young’s Garden & Pets and then Uarco, until retiring in 1994.
In her younger years, she and John enjoyed camping with friends and family. She had a lifetime talent for gardening and liked a variety of card games. She especially enjoyed bowling and only recently stopped due to her health. It was the small things, that she showed her devotion to her family. She was a visible fan at sporting events, prepared feasts at all the holidays and no relative or close friend ever missed getting a birthday greeting in the mail.
Her love for our Lord deepened through the years. She served at Faith Lutheran, Newton Creek, Hucrest Community Churches and, in recent years, has been part of Redeemer’s Fellowship.
She passed peacefully during her sleep while visiting at one of her son’s home, on her 90th birthday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Maxine is survived by sister Carolyn (Steve) of Florence; sons Darryl (Donna), Del (Candis), Dar (Dena); five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, all of whom reside in Douglas County. Husband John, and sons, Doug and Dick, preceded her in death.
A time of stories, laughter and tears has been set aside to celebrate this humble woman’s life. The family asks that you join us on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m. at Redeemer’s Youth Center at 718 Lookingglass Road.
