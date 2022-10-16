Melinda Jean Tenbrook, an Oregon girl through and through, lost her battle with cancer on Oct. 2, 2022, at the age of 54. Melinda was born in Roseburg on May 19, 1968, to her father Jess Alan Terrel and her mother Lela Frances Terrel (Lillard).
Melinda grew up in Sutherlin and graduated from Sutherlin High School in 1986. She was a mother to Keegan, William and Curtis Tenbrook. She raised her children with love, patience and creativity in Oakland, with the father of her children, Mark Tenbrook.
Melinda was best known for her strength, compassion, steadfastness and resiliency throughout all phases of her beloved life. Together with the love she showed her family and friends, she found joy in nature, gardening, cooking, crafting, country music, good jokes and teaching someone good-tempered orneriness.
Melinda is survived by her sons, Keegan, William and his spouse, Curtis and his spouse and their child; her parents, Jess and Lela Terrel; her sister, Kathy Terrel-Perez; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Melinda is preceded in death by family members ranging from grandparents to cousins.
The shared sympathy, comforting words, prayers, kindness and concern have been greatly appreciated by our family.
On Oct. 29, 2022, a celebration of life will be held for Melinda at 525 N. Side Rd., Sutherlin, Oregon, 97479, from noon to 4 p.m. The family will be holding a potluck style celebration, please contact Kathy Terrel (sister) at 541-554-1058 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.