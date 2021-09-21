Melvie Kathleen Miner, age 83, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2021 at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Oregon. She was the widow of Sheril Ronald Miner. They were married in their hometown of Sandstone, Minnesota, and shared 47 wonderful years together.
She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Paul and Juanita Greer, and Anthony and Debra Abrao; as well as her grandchildren and their spouses, John and Glenda Feraud, Nicole and Melody Iza, and Ronald Abrao.
Melvie was a member of The Lookingglass Community Church. She especially loved listening to the children sing, and never wanted to miss a potluck. She will always be remembered for her loving spirit, her mischievous humor, and wholesome laughter.
A memorial service will be held at The Lookingglass Community Church in the Spring for her and her husband, as they will be reunited again after 18 years.
