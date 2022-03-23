Melvin Charles Cheney, Jr., 71, died of heart failure on March 17, 2022 at his home in Roseburg, Oregon, with his wife, Elaine, at his side. His memorial service will be held on March 25, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Redeemer's Church at 3031 W. Harvard Ave; followed by his burial at the Veterans Administration (VA) Cemetery in Roseburg at 2 p.m. He was born Feb. 1, 1951 in Denver, Colorado, to Enid and Melvin Charles Cheney, Sr.
Mel spent his early years in the Denver, Colorado area. His family moved to Iowa when he was in high school. He completed two years of college at the University of Iowa prior to enlisting in the US Army where he served from 1971 to 1977. His duties were as military police as well as a sentry and scout dog handler in Vietnam. Agent orange exposure in Vietnam resulted in multiple health issues for him and many other Vietnam veterans. After fulfilling his military active-duty requirements, he completed a bachelor's of science in zoology, an associate degree in radiation therapy, a master's of science in education and doctoral studies in health services and higher education administration.
Over the next 36 years he dedicated his career to care of cancer patients, specifically in radiation therapy. During those years he provided patient care, started two radiation therapy programs and was the administrator of multiple centers. The highlight of his career was the completion of the Roseburg Community Cancer Center. He had a lasting positive impact on many patients, employees and students. Community service was a large part of his life. He was proud to serve on boards for the Community Cancer Center, YMCA, Roseburg Rod & Gun Club, Roseburg Veterans Advisory Committee, Home Owners Assoc., Roseburg Executive Association, Josh Bidwell Foundation, Casa de Belen, Rotary and as a Roseburg City Councilman. He also served on numerous successful political campaigns. He enjoyed being with his family, friends and his beloved dogs. He was an active gardener. One of his interests was martial arts. In the year he turned 50 he achieved a lifelong dream of becoming a black belt in karate.
Melvin was blessed with a full and a well-rounded life. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Elaine; son, Nathan Cheney (Nicole); stepson, Kris Hardy (Stefanie); stepdaughter, Dawn Mounce, four grandchildren and extended family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor can be made to the Roseburg Community Cancer Center, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg, OR 97471 or online at roseburgcancercare.com
Arrangements in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors (541) 537-9300
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.