3/30/1935-4/24/2021
Melvin was a man who loved and was loved by his family. He is survived by his wife and best friend Patsy, and his four daughters Cheryl Palmer, Linda Perez, Tammie Glass, and Renee Ortiz. He was a beloved and honored grandfather to nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. He is survived in life by three siblings, Mary Archer, JR Glass, and George Glass.
Melvin was a man who lived his life to the fullest. He was a retired firefighter from the Oxnard City Fire Department. Melvin was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He had a love of old cars and enjoyed taking them to car shows.
Melvin was a life-long musician who could play about any instrument he picked up, but his love was the guitar. Most of all, he was a wonderful man, who told wonderful stories, and we loved him dearly. Melvin has gone to be with the lord, he will be missed by all of his family and friends.
