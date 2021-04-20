Merrill was born to Cliff Sr. (deceased) and Ruth Case on September 16, 1962. He graduated from Douglas High school in 1980. His favorite football team was Dallas Cowboys. He loved country music, camping, picnics, and hunting. He liked giving a hand to anyone in need. He would mow people’s lawns just to do the small things to help. He was “Employee of the Year” at Oasis Casino in Nevada. He lived in Nevada for about 25 yrs. before returning to Oregon. He then took care of his mother.
Merrill went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2021, at the age of 58. He is survived by his mother Ruth Case, four brothers and one sister, Cliff Jr. and Teresa Case, Brent Sr. and Sharlette Case, Gary Case, Byron and Shelly Case, Brad and Teresa Tucker. He will be loved and missed forever.
Merrill will be laid to rest at Winston Civil Bend Cemetery.
