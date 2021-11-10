Michael Brent Long, of Springfield, Oregon, passed away on Sept. 5, 2021, from complications from COVID. He was born Oct. 10, 1977, to Robert Brent and W. Sue Long. He is a fourth-generation Roseburg native.
He attended Roseburg High School and graduated in 1996. He attended and graduated from Lane Community College in 2011 with a degree in business.
He married the love of his life, Huyen Nguyen on Feb. 27, 2016. Michael and Huyen met in 2014. He made several trips to Vietnam to spend time with Huyen before they got engaged in 2015. They were married for 5 years. Michael and Huyen had a child, Lillie Sue, on Dec. 9, 2016. Lillie was Michael’s pride and joy; his eyes would sparkle whenever Lillie was around or when anyone would even mention her name.
Michael had several jobs before finding and following his passion. Anyone that knew Michael, knew how artistic he was. He opened two tattoo shops, one in Eugene and another in Springfield.
Michael’s hobbies were drawing, painting, camping, ATVs, boating, fishing, BBQing, and spending time with family and friends.
Michael is survived by his wife, Huyen Nguyen Long; his daughter, Lillie Sue; his brother, Todd Long and his wife Bobbi Long and their children, Kyle, J.T., Courtnie and Corey, His sister Debbie Tucker and husband Dean Tucker, and their children, Rikki and Christopher; his best friend and “brother from another mother,” Joe Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Brent Long; mother, W. Sue Long; and his grandparents.
Michael was a loving son, brother, husband, father and friend. Michael never met or knew a stranger. He was the kind of person that would literally give you the shirt off his back, even if it was that last shirt he owned.
Michael, we will miss you every day, and life is not the same without you. Until we see each other again.
There will be a celebration of life at 3 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Winston Community Center. Michael’s favorite color was hot pink; please feel free to wear pink to honor him. Please bring your favorite story or memory about Michael. Dinner will be provided.
