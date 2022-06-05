Michael Christopher Tighe passed away on Nov. 20, 2021, at the age of 84. He was born on Jan. 17, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to parents Francis P. Tighe and Anne Smith Tighe.
Upon graduation from West Catholic High School in 1957, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving three years as a crypto repairman. He returned to Philadelphia and attended Villanova University, graduating in 1961 with a degree in English. As a graduate student, he attended the University of Kansas for one semester before taking an advertising position with Willys Motors in Ohio.
In 1962, he joined Harcourt Brace Publishing as a college textbook salesman. Enticed by a Peace Corps recruitment booth at one of his colleges, he joined in 1964 and spent two years in Ikirun, Nigeria, teaching English. He married Jeannette Hogan, also a Peace Corps volunteer, in Dec. 1964. When they returned to the States, Michael went back to work for Harcourt, first in Michigan then in California, where he earned his master's degree in creative writing from U.C. Davis.
In 1976, he moved to Glide, Oregon, and married Judith Peckham Mallory. Michael taught high school English for two years before rejoining Harcourt Brace, working in Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. After leaving Harcourt in 1988, and for the remaining years of his career, he taught writing at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, and worked for First Strike Environmental as a wildland firefighter, did marketing and taught hazmat classes. Michael acted in several community theater productions and enjoyed giving poetry readings.
He moved to Portland, Oregon, in 2018 and resided there until his death. He is survived by brothers, Frank P. and Stephen P. Tighe, his wife Judy, daughter Sarah Tighe, son Kevin (Samantha) Tighe, two step-children, Sheri Mallory (Kirk) Michael (Marilyn) Mallory, and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Delores Tighe Daily.
Michael always loved an adventure, traveled extensively and kept a daily journal for most of his life. Like his father, he loved words, was a poet and writer and always had a story to tell.
