Michael Dwayne Benson, age 36, of Roseburg, Oregon, died February 22, 2021.
Mike was born January 19, 1985 in Fallon, Nevada to Keri Jean Gilligan and Sparky Dwayne Benson.
Survivors include daughter Kayha Rayline Benson (age 9) and girlfriend Spring Mack, both of Roseburg; mother, Keri Gilligan of Minnesota; eight siblings; three aunts, Lorie Josh of White City, Terri Newell of Rogue River and Renee Hardgrave of Winston; grandmother, Hazel Slick of Grants Pass; grandfather, Gale Benson of Winston; and many nieces and nephews.
Please visit the obituary and sign the family guest book at www.since1928hull.com.
