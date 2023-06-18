Michael Francis Smith, at age 75, passed away peacefully at the Roseburg VA Medical Center on Feb. 8, 2023. Michael was born on July 10, 1947, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Richard Smith and Mary-Jane Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, along with his brothers David and Dan. A devout Catholic throughout his whole life it is fitting that he was named after St. Francis of Assisi.
Mike was the oldest of seven siblings and after his formative years, he entered the Jesuit Seminary intent on becoming a priest. However, he left just before taking his final vows and instead served his country as a Marine Corps infantryman, in Vietnam. He was critically injured in combat and as a testament to his toughness, he survived those injuries despite receiving last rites.
After he was Honorably discharged, he entered Chico State University where he earned a bachelor’s and master of science degrees in biology and subsequently married his best friend and love of his life Barbara.
Mike began his career as a wildlife biologist by working summers at Olympic National Park and then took his first permanent job with the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) in Oklahoma. During these early years, he celebrated the birth of his daughter and then his son, two red-headed bundles that lit up his heart.
Michael took his young family north to Alaska and the National Wildlife Refuges (NWR) situated around the remote rural towns of Bethel and McGrath. The uniqueness of the Alaskan wilderness and its people brought lifelong friendships and the adventures of living in bush, Alaska.
His personality and intellect spilled over into his work as everyone enjoyed working with Mike.
As he advanced his career with the USFWS he took his family to refuges from the Yukon Delta and Innoko NWRs in Alaska, to the Kofa NWR in Arizona, and finally Sheldon-Hart NWR in Oregon. Each and every place he left a positive lasting mark on both his coworkers and the communities in which he lived.
Mike had expressive aphasia during his years at the VA but his expressions, jesters, and personality still came distinctively through. The family will forever be grateful to the staff of “The River House” and the many others who cared for him with such compassion and dedication. It was here that our beloved “Mikey” received his last rites for the final time. Mike gave us all good memories and that is his final gift to all of us.
Michael’s personality, values, and zest for life live on in his wife Barbara, their two children Jennifer Cooper (Matt Cooper) and Joshua Smith (Anna Smith) and their grandchildren; Ryan Cooper, Hope Smith, Gala Smith and Katelyn Cooper as well as his siblings; Rita, Pat, Laura, and Jim.
Services will be held June 23, 2023, at 12:10 p.m. at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Roseburg, Oregon, followed by interment at VA Roseburg National Cemetery at 2 p.m. Please come so we can share in the memories and life of Mike (Mikey).
The family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Roseburg VA Volunteer Services: Tracy Palmer at 541-440-1000 ext. 45311.
This man was such a pleasure to care for " Jeeze Louise " could be heard throughout the halls when he'd sneek his M&M's into his room and we'd find them. As a honored caregiver at the VA i came to understand him, loved playing poker with him. What a life he lead, what a wonderful soul. You are truely a man of God Mike how loved you are. Soar with Eagles, Forever a Marine
