Michael Francis Smith, at age 75, passed away peacefully at the Roseburg VA Medical Center on Feb. 8, 2023. Michael was born on July 10, 1947, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Richard Smith and Mary-Jane Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, along with his brothers David and Dan. A devout Catholic throughout his whole life it is fitting that he was named after St. Francis of Assisi.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Clearlyu2
Clearlyu2

This man was such a pleasure to care for " Jeeze Louise " could be heard throughout the halls when he'd sneek his M&M's into his room and we'd find them. As a honored caregiver at the VA i came to understand him, loved playing poker with him. What a life he lead, what a wonderful soul. You are truely a man of God Mike how loved you are. Soar with Eagles, Forever a Marine

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.