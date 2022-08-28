Michael Leonard Freed, 79, of Winston, Oregon, passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 10, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Michael was born Dec. 5, 1942, in San Diego, California, to Leonard and Violet (French) Freed.
Michael attended San Jose State University, was the president of his class and graduated in 1966. He enlisted with the U.S. Navy in 1966 and completed two tours in Vietnam where he worked as a navigator and bombardier, earning three U.S. Navy Air Medals. While serving in Vietnam, he met his wife, Pamela Prentice, who was his flight attendant on a flight from Hawaii to the Philippines. Michael was honorably discharged at the rank of lieutenant in 1971, married Pamela on Aug. 21, 1971 and moved to San Francisco to attend Hastings College of Law at the University of California.
After graduating with his JD in 1974, he and Pamela returned to Hawaii to raise a family in Kailua. Michael was admitted to the Hawaii Bar in 1974, practiced law for over 40 years and was recognized as being one of the best arbitrators in Hawaii. His love for fishing, hunting and farming eventually led him to Winston, Oregon, where he and Pamela established Freed Estate Winery in 2000.
Michael is survived by his wife of 51 years Pamela; son Christopher, wife Julie and granddaughter Cora; daughter Candice and granddaughters Tania and Talula; son Bryan and wife Crissy and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends around the globe.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Violet and siblings Chuck, Jim, Jody and Mary. Michael was a proud veteran, community member and teller of jokes who will be missed tremendously by all that knew him. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Services will be held on Oct. 7, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the VA National Cemetery in Roseburg and in December 2022 in Kailua, Hawaii.
