Michael John Bryson Sr.
Our loved one was known as Mick, Mickey, or Mike, depending on what stage of his life you knew him. Mick went to be with the Lord, to his heavenly home, on April 12, 2023, following a long illness. He was born on December 10, 1945, in North Bend, Oregon, to Harry and Helen Bryson.
Mick spent the first 16 years of his life in Florence, Oregon, where he enjoyed fishing in his boat on Cleawox Lake, spending time with school chums and helping his dad with his heavy equipment business. The family later moved to Roseburg, which would become home for most of the remainder of his life.
Mick entered the Naval Reserve in 1964. While training at Corps school in San Diego, he met Gary and Irwin, whose friendships would last a lifetime. Upon returning to Roseburg, he soon graduated from RHS.
In June of 1965, he married Bonnie. As a young couple, they moved to San Francisco where Mick proudly served his country stateside during the Vietnam era at Treasure Island Naval Station, before returning home.
Mick and Bonnie shared a deep and loving bond that would last almost 58 years. They have two sons, Mick Jr. and Todd. Mick was a loving and devoted family man. That love took on a new dimension upon the arrival of five grandchildren. They shared many wonderful times together. Within time, the Lord blessed him with five great-grandchildren, who were the light of his later years.
Mike, as he was known by his co-workers, worked at Roseburg Forest Products, particleboard plant, in Dillard for 41 years, he retired in 2008. He enjoyed many things, including, riding on his John Deere, fishing, RVing, dogs, trips to the Oregon coast, apple pie, good clam chowder, model railroading, VW’s, his Dodge truck, CB radio (aka “Jelly Bean”), thrift stores and time spent at home with those he loved.
Passing before Mick were his parents, grandparents and siblings Harry Jr., Bobby, Donald and Donita; sister-in-law Gladys; brother-in-law Jack and many other family members and friends. Mick also had many faithful four-legged companions that brought joy to his life.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; sons Mick Jr. (Jen) and Todd (Christina); grandchildren Ashley (Cody), Melanie, Cooper, Matthew and Andrew; great-grandchildren Lexi, Hailey, Aiden, Liz and Ariana; Gina; sisters-in-law Marion and Patti, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. You enriched his life and he loved you all. Mick will be greatly missed by so many.
The families’ heartfelt appreciation goes out to Dr. Angela Jones and the staff at Brookdale and Amedysis Hospice for making Mick’s final days more comfortable. Thank you, also, to Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses, namely Heather and Charlie. We would like to thank everyone for their prayers, cards, gifts and meals. We will never forget your kindness.
A private family burial will be at Roseburg Memorial Gardens with a celebration of Mick’s life for immediate family members in June.
