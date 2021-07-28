Michael Kim Kershner, or Mike, was born August 28, 1950, to Knute and Vivian Kershner in Roseburg, Oregon. He attended Hucrest and JoLane, and graduated from Roseburg High School in 1968. Mike played football from grade school through college. He graduated with a BS in Communications from Southern Oregon College, where he met his future bride, Beverly Bell. They were married in 1972 and had two children, Kelley and Ryon.
Mike was a devoted family man. He loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was known as Papa, and no Papa could have been more loved.
Mike loved trucks, and while he had a stint as a produce buyer and dispatcher, most of his life he drove trucks. Driving was in his blood!
His friends and family described him as caring, kind, funny, and generous. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, nurturing father, fun-loving Papa, loyal friend, kind-hearted mentor, fine classmate, caring neighbor, hard-working employee, and simply, a good man.
Michael passed away July 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife Beverly; his daughter and son-in-law, Kelley and Jason Culp; his son and daughter-in-law, Ryon and Georgia Kershner; and his grandchildren, Michael, Avery, Sophia, Eli, and Seth.
On July 31, 2021, a celebration of life will be held at Backside Brewing, 1640 NE Odell Avenue, in Roseburg. The time is 12:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. It will be a time of telling fun stories, sharing laughter, and celebrating a man who touched many lives. It will be held in the warehouse, and there is no host.
Charitable donations in his name can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.