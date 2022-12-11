Michael Lee Weber, lifelong resident of Douglas County, died peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 1, 2022, at age 86. Mike was born in Roseburg on March 3, 1936. He attended Myrtle Creek High School, where he was a proud member of the band, and graduated in 1954. He entered the U.S. Army in 1959, serving in Alaska. He was employed by Roseburg Lumber Company until his retirement at age 62.

