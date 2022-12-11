Michael Lee Weber, lifelong resident of Douglas County, died peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 1, 2022, at age 86. Mike was born in Roseburg on March 3, 1936. He attended Myrtle Creek High School, where he was a proud member of the band, and graduated in 1954. He entered the U.S. Army in 1959, serving in Alaska. He was employed by Roseburg Lumber Company until his retirement at age 62.
Michael grew up on a ranch at Round Prairie and enjoyed exploring ghost towns, documenting covered bridges in Oregon and researching family genealogy. He was the grandson of Georg Ernst Weber, an early pioneer from Germany who settled in Garden Valley. He was the son of Henry Weber and nephew of Maurice “Bud” Weber, who together with their father founded Weber’s Bakery on Jackson Street in downtown Roseburg.
Mike also enjoyed long walks, studying history, reading Stephen King novels and collecting vintage beer cans. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rosalie, and three children, Dana Dickey (Bob), Daniel (Celine) and Dawn Weber, three step-children, Ed and Mike Klimt and Karen Gauger and their families; grandchildren Beau Dickey, Dawson and Duncan Weber, his brother, Dennis (Linda), nephew David Weber and their families. He was predeceased by his parents Henry and Grace Weber.
Mike will be remembered for his keen intellect and lively, incisive, sense of humor. A private family gathering will be held prior to internment at Roseburg National Cemetery.
