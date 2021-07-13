Michael Ray Ring, age 59, passed away on June 18, 2021 in Roseburg, Oregon. He was surrounded by his loving family. Mike graduated from Roseburg High School class of 1980. Mike was a logger for many years and also worked in heavy road construction. Mike was a fun and loving person who loved his family with all his heart. He loved being in the outdoors and just living on the wild side. He will be greatly missed.
He was survived by his mother-Carolee Blatter and sister-Kelsey Fummerton (husband John), son-Hayden Ring (daughter Willow) and daughter-Charis Ring. Nieces Kayla Warrington (husband Justin) and Meagan Fummerton. Great Nieces McKenzie and McKenna Warrington and Willow Mae Prater Ring, and many cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1450 Melton Road on July 17, 2021 in Roseburg, Oregon from 11a.m. 3p.m. to share many memories of Mike-please come and share your stories.
