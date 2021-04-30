Mike passed away April 26, 2021 peacefully at his home in Myrtle Creek, OR, from natural causes. He was born November 21, 1946 in Roseburg, Oregon to Marian Brown. Spending his adolescent years in Southern California, he graduated from Chatsworth High School in 1964.
Following high school, Mike enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Assigned to Bravo Company 1st Battalion 1st Marines, he saw considerable action during Tet Offensive including Battles of Hue and Khe Sanh. Upon his return to the states, he was stationed at Concord Naval Weapons Station (California) where he ultimately earned rank of Sergeant.
In 1970, he began his career in law enforcement in Douglas County spanning four decades. He served as an officer in the City of Oakland, multiple positions at Douglas County Sheriff's Office, and his most distinguished position was Chief of Police for the City of Myrtle Creek.
Mike was always active in the community and helping others in need. He belonged to several groups serving others, including Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Benevolent Protective Order of Elks, Masonic Lodge, Hillah Shriners, Harley Owners Group and Vietnam Veterans of America.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marian Meland and step-father Pete Meland. He is survived by his wife Paula; son, Russ (Danae) of Ellensburg, WA; step-daughter, Danielle Ramos of Sutherlin, OR; grandchildren, Caydence Hunt, Ernie Ramos, Colt Cramer, Cross Cramer and Corbin Cramer.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Myrtle Creek Fire Department Scholarship Fund.
