Shelley was born February 18, 1965 in Roseburg, OR. She passed away March 10, 2021 at the age of 56 years. Her parents were Harry and Lynda Dodgen and Mike and JoAnn Lowry.
Shelley is survived by her parents; her sisters, Tammi Harrington and Sadie Dodgen; her children, Nathen Goin, Chanse Bell and Skye Bell; a special friend, Dick Aikins; her uncle Fred VanNorman; her aunt Patty Hayter; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jon Bell, who was the love of her life; her grandparents Orval and Laura Weaver and John and Lucille (Nanny) Ross; her aunt Carol VanNorman; her uncle R.E. Dodgen; and a cousin, Nicky Hayter.
Shelley grew up and went to school in the Myrtle Creek and Canyonville area. She had many lifetime friends who she dearly loved. She will be missed and remembered forever.
Her hobbies were cooking, sewing, and making crafts. She loved to go rock hunting and picking wild flowers.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
“Jon and Shelley forever”
