Mickale Lowry was born Dec. 15, 1945, in Cocoran, California. He passed away Sept. 24, 2021, in Rockaway, Oregon, at 75 years old. His parents were Virgil and Corella Lowry, who both preceded him in death. He had one sister, Deloras Slater, and four brothers, Eddie Lowry, Bob Lowry (deceased), Vernon Lowry, and Tommy Lowry (deceased). Three children, Shane, Michelle, and Shana. Two step-children, Shelly Bell (deceased) and Tammy Herington. Special nephew Ron Slater and special grandson Nathan Goin, and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; as well as a special dog named Pepper.
He moved to Drew, Oregon, at the age of 8, and attended school in Days Creek and Tiller, Oregon. He remained in this area for all of his life, where he met many great friends! He was with his wife JoAnne for 45 years. He became her caregiver after she had open-heart surgery, followed by a stroke. He dropped everything to give her excellent care. He was an excellent cook and loved to bake birthday cakes! He was quite the jokester and loved to pull pranks on everyone. Never a dull moment when Mickale was around. His wife referred to him as "her morning man!"
He was always up early singing, dancing, and cooking his favorite meal, breakfast! He thought everyone should be happy when they woke up! He drove log truck for 48 years, getting up at 2 a.m. or earlier, singing on the CB radio to all the other drivers as he arrived on the job! He took his Boston terrier bulldog (Sparky) in the truck with him, so he always had to have two lunches packed. He loved to dance and loved his rock and roll music, especially Creedence Clearwater! He went to many dances at the old dance hall in Drew, Oregon, and was in disbelief that the younger generation didn't know how to dance! He liked deer and elk hunting and enjoyed fishing as he got older! His hobbies were collecting (everything!). His favorite collector items were those special yard sale items that only cost him a quarter! He will be missed so much and was loved by many. Life will be much duller without his jokes and sense of humor. A big party and BBQ celebrating his life will be held at a later date. Until then, as Mickale would say, "F***g A, Tweety!"
