Mike (Mick) John Zenchenko, 71, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away on Jan. 29, 2023, from complications of diabetes.
Mike was born on April 19, 1951, to Alexander and Merle Zenchenko in Ironwood, Michigan. He started work as a teenager peeling poles with his dad and graduated in 1969 from Riddle High School. After graduation, Mike served a short time in the United States Army and was honorably discharged on a hardship to care for his mother during her battle with cancer. Mike then landed a job at Green Valley Mill and had various jobs in the timber industry until his retirement in 2013.
Mike was a force of nature, never knew a stranger, loved his large family and was the “proud founder” of Zenchenko Rock, up Cow Creek, outside of Riddle. He was a passionate can collector and spent his “nickel nuggets” on purchases for his property as well as his family’s first biannual Thanksgiving family reunion, which upwards of 120 people attended every two years. He loved getting the large family together on Thanksgiving and this year his family is dedicating the 25th year in his honor.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Alexander and Merle. Mike is survived by his daughters Kim Zenchenko (Skip) and Kelli Zenchenko; four sisters, Cindy Black, Mary Miller-Zenchenko (Ron), Lori Gunn (Randy) and Kari Zenchenko-Cast (Dean); three brothers Rick Zenchenko, Fred Zenchenko and Paul Zenchenko (Kevin); four grandchildren Kevin Rachor, Samantha Truitt (Austin), Kristin McClure (Doug) and Bryan Everett and two great-grandchildren as well as numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on March 4, at the Riddle Community Center. In honor of Mike's passion of car racing, they ask if you are able to, dress in race gear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.