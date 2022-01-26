Mildred Laurine Horner-Brown passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2022, at the age of 99. Mildred was born on Oct. 11, 1922, in Sutherland, Nebraska and was the oldest of nine children to Ray and Alice Dancer. She graduated from high school as a valedictorian and went on to graduate from a medical college in Denver, Colorado, with a two-year degree in nursing.
Mildred met her husband, Grant Horner, after the war at Fitzimmon’s Army Hospital in Denver, Colorado. In 1946, Mildred and Grant settled in Camas Valley, Oregon, on The Dancer Farm. Then in 1958, Grant and Mildred purchased their first home on Wharton Street in Roseburg where they lived for many years. She retired from Douglas Community Hospital where she worked as an LPN.
Mildred is survived by her four children, Jim Horner, Linda Anderson, Clarance Horner and Susan Gregg Snyder. Grandchildren; Carmen Stepper, Nicole Rygg, Jared Horner, Rick Horner, Ryan Anderson, Alicia Anderson, Lindsay Anderson, Jason Horner, Joshua Horner, Adam Horner, Aaron Horner, Forrest Gregg, Christopher Gregg, Jonathan Gregg and Austin Gregg, as well as numerous great grandchildren. Her husband, Grant Horner preceded her in death in 1992. After Grant passed away, Millie married Neal Brown and moved back to Camas Valley until he passed in 2003. Her grandchildren loved going to the farm to visit, and they all loved Neal as well. She was loved by two wonderful men and was dearly loved by her children, grandchildren and great-grands who have many memories of playing cards, dominoes, and camping trips. She was an accomplished seamstress, and made many of the clothes for her girls as they were growing up. Her hobbies included crocheting, sewing, reading, gardening and feeding hummingbirds. In her last few months, she kept herself entertained by watching the birds enjoy her two bird feeders outside her room window. She had a full life, devoted to her family, and had a very strong will. She has been described as an amazing woman. Millie touched many lives with her humor and loving way. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 28, at 12 p.m. at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses, 965 W. Harvard Blvd, Roseburg, OR 97471.
