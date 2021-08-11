The family would like to announce that the Celebration of Life for Mona Jean Schofield Foley has been rescheduled from August 14th at 4 p.m., and will now be held on September 25th at 4 p.m., at The Perfect Occasion, 2837 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg, Oregon.
Latest News
