Monte Hogan passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Aug. 8, 2023, in Roseburg, Oregon, at the age of 57. He was Born on Jan. 1, 1966, in Fullerton, California. Monte’s life was a testament to dedication, passion, and deep love for his family and nature.
Educated at the University of Oregon, Pennsylvania State University and Umpqua Community College, Monte earned a bachelor of science in information technology. He went on to serve with distinction as a system analyst for Oregon Emergency Management. More than a job, his work was a calling, a way for him to make a lasting impact on his community.
Outside of his professional commitments, Monte found solace in nature. He cherished moments spent fishing in Oregon’s pristine waters and camping amidst its towering trees. These were the moments he often recounted, memories etched in the tranquility of nature and the warmth of family gatherings.
Predeceased by his father Oral, Monte leaves behind a legacy of devotion carried forward by his mother Mariam, his beloved wife Kristin; his children Cory and Korbin; and his grandchild Ava. He is also remembered by his siblings Mark, Mona, Marion and Marla.
Though time and life often led them on different paths, the bond of family remained, and memories of shared moments and love will live on.
The family would like to extend their profound gratitude to the dedicated medical staff who cared for Monte over the last four years. Your kindness, professionalism, and support have been an unwavering source of comfort.
As we bid farewell to Monte, we remember a life lived with purpose, filled with cherished moments and marked by an unyielding spirit.
