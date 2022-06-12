There is a new angel in heaven to watch over us all. Moynanne Keesee Burrows has been called home to be with God and his angels, as she passed away Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022.
Moyanne was born Oct. 28, 1950 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to William and Doris Mae Keesee. She was the oldest daughter and second oldest of the six children born to them. She grew up at Toketee Falls where her father worked for PP&L. She attended the Toketee Falls K-8 employee school and graduated from Glide High School.
Following graduation, she worked as a civil engineer tech for the Forest Service in the Roseburg area before moving to Portland, Oregon. There she worked for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineer. It was there that she met and married Richard W. Burrows. Together, they had two children together; Bryan Lee, in 1977 and Sara Susanne in 1984. While Richard made in career in the hospitality industry, Marty made a loving family centered home. She loved old classic movies and was an avid reader. While she had two children of her own, she was always taking “stray's”. She leaves behind many extra “kids” that will be missing her.
She is survived by her husband, Richard, children, Sara and Bryan and grandchildren, Nathaniel and Madaline: her mother, brothers Joseph, Perry, and John; sisters Peggy Sue Keesee Roberts and Rosanne Keesee Forrester as well as many nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, June 18, at the Keesee family home in Garden Valley.
