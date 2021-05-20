Mrs. Donna Lou Fowler passed away at the age of 86 in her residence of seven years, Callahan Court, in Roseburg, Oregon on May 16, 2021. A longtime resident of Oregon, Mrs. Fowler was born to Francis Guilkey and Jessie Guilkey (Lewis) in Tonkawa, Oklahoma on March 26, 1935.
On July 10th, 1953 in Longview, Washington, Donna married the love of her life George Lester Fowler. Mrs. Fowler graduated college with an AA in Early Childhood Education. Working as a Bookkeeper early in her career, Donna decided to change course and become an educator to young children.
Donna loved reading, history, swimming, and playing cards with her great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband George Lester Fowler in 2014; daughter, Lori Ellen Fowler in 1986; and friend, Sonja Swindler. Donna will be greatly missed by her children; Stewart L. Fowler, Dixie B. Fowler; grandchild, Angela Brittain of Battle Ground, WA; and great-grandchildren, Loriellen Brittain, Carson Brittain, James Brittain, and Carissa Cook; great-great-granddaughter, Rena Cook; also, friend and niece, Teri Ray.
A service will be held at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses on June 25th, 2021 at 2 p.m.
