Myra Rose Weber passed away Aug. 28, 2022, in Roseburg, Oregon. She was born Feb. 22, 1941, in Salem, Oregon. She is survived by one sister, Marjorie Jones Holderer, and three cousins. Her mother was Jessie Marie Manning and her father was Rowe Weber, Jr. Her grandparents were Alva and Ruth Manning, plus Rowe and Ida Weber. Her sister, Judy Marie Weber, died in 1949.
Myra grew up in Driver’s Valley between Oakland and Sutherlin, Oregon. She graduated from Sutherlin High School in 1958. She graduated from U of O (Portland) with a nursing degree. She was an active-duty U.S. Navy nurse for 12 years and finished her professional career as a nurse at the VA hospital in Roseburg, Oregon.
Myra enjoyed gardening, theater, embroidery, reading, archeology, genealogy and collecting family treasures. She was a member of Douglas County Master Gardeners, Gaslight Players (Oakland), Oakland Historical Society, Oakland Cemetery board and Umpqua Actors Community Theatre. She had active roles in Oakland city government and the historical commission. She was an Oakland City Council Member. Being a 5th generation Oregonian in this region, she was a walking encyclopedia of Douglas County history. She lived her life “her way.” She was a faithful granddaughter, daughter and sister.
A celebration of her life will be held Friday, Sept. 30, from 3-7 p.m., at Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St., Oakland, Oregon.
