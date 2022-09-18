Myra Rose Weber passed away Aug. 28, 2022, in Roseburg, Oregon. She was born Feb. 22, 1941, in Salem, Oregon. She is survived by one sister, Marjorie Jones Holderer, and three cousins. Her mother was Jessie Marie Manning and her father was Rowe Weber, Jr. Her grandparents were Alva and Ruth Manning, plus Rowe and Ida Weber. Her sister, Judy Marie Weber, died in 1949.

