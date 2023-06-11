Myrna Lou Long Martin, a beloved mother, grandmother, and dedicated member of her community, passed away in her Myrtle Creek home on May 20, 2023, at the age of 76. She was born in Anthony, Kansas, to Gladys and Isham Long and they moved to Central Point, Oregon, when she was four years old.
Myrna was a devoted mother, and her love extended to her four children, her sons, Michael, David and Chris Martin and her daughter Autumn Howard (Martin), as well as several grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by both her parents and her beloved son Michael Martin.
Among her many accomplishments, Myrna took the most joy and pride in her time as an instructional assistant in the classrooms at Tri-City and Canyonville Elementaries. Her dedication to the students and her unwavering support for their growth and development left an indelible mark on the community. She is remembered as a kind and caring fixture in innumerable students’ lives.
After retiring from the classroom, she found fulfillment working on the fire lookout towers on both Bland Mountain and Silver Butte for the Douglas County Fire Protection Agency. Her commitment to the safety and well-being of others continued to shine through her work, even in her retirement years.
Myrna's love for music led her to become an active member of the Glendale senior choir. She found joy in the fellowship of her extended “choir family,” and their performances brought smiles to many faces. Music was a source of inspiration and comfort for Myrna, and she shared her passion with others through her participation in the choir. Beyond her professional and musical pursuits, Myrna found joy in simple pleasures.
She had a talent for drawing and often expressed her creativity through her artwork. Myrna was also an active member of her bunco group, where she enjoyed the camaraderie and laughter shared during their gatherings. Additionally, she took great delight in attending her grandchildren's sporting events, cheering them on with unwavering support and pride.
A public memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Myrna Lou Long Martin on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Tri-City Baptist Church in Myrtle Creek, Oregon. Friends, family, and community members are invited to come together to honor and remember this remarkable woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.