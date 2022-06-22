Myrtle Lee (Hendrick) Briggs passed away on June 14, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born on June 27, 1930, on the family homestead in Riddle, Oregon. She was the daughter of Ken and Dollie Hendrick. She grew up on the family farm with her sisters, Mae Belle and Peggy, and her brothers, Alvis and Wyatt. In her youth, Myrtle Lee attended Riddle schools. In high school, during World War II, she helped teach the younger students, played volleyball and was the class valedictorian.
Myrtle Lee had four children, Jamie (Randy Gill), Jonnie (Jon Lauch), Rusty (De Ann Briggs) and Jimmie, who preceded her in death. In addition to her children, Myrtle Lee had eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, whom she adored.
After returning to Riddle in 1981, she filled her life with helping others as a medical technician for Gateways Rehab Center and the VA Hospital in Roseburg. For many years she enjoyed meeting at the Riddle Baptist Church. She was an amazing cook, especially known for her pies and cinnamon rolls, and she spent every possible evening tending to her flowers. Myrtle Lee's greatest pleasure for her entire life was spending time with her family. She passed on a beautiful legacy of love.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Riddle.
Services will be held July 10, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Riddle.
