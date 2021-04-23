Nadine Schneider of Sutherlin, OR, passed peacefully in her sleep on February 26, 2021 at the age of 89. Nadine was born in Missouri in 1931.
Nadine and her family came to California when she was five. Nadine came from a family of eight; her father and mother, Gerald T. Crocker and Hazel E. Crocker, two brothers, Leland and Bill, three sisters, Jerry, Mildred and Ruth.
At the age of 19, Nadine and Robert Schneider were married in 1949. Soon came Craig (71) in Clovis, CA, then Kenneth (67) in Montana, and then Mark (65) in Sutherlin. Husband Robert Schneider passed in Jan. 21, 2019, in his sleep.
Nadine loved many things, going to auctions, yard sales, and having yard sales. Nadine and Mark went to the auctions for 18 years. She was loved by many and loved meeting all kinds of people.
Nadine has another family with the Jehovah Witnesses. She lies in sleep for the resurrection and hope of everlasting life.
To learn more about everlasting life, in a perfect world go to j.w.org ask how you can achieve these things.
