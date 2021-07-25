Nancy Evelyn Trueblood was born August 13, 1944 in Rupert, Idaho, to Richard E. and Dorothy E. (Culley) Hunt. She joined an older brother, Richard L. Hunt, on the family farm. Three years later, another brother, Robert A. Hunt, joined the family. On her fourteenth birthday, her sister Patricia K. Hitt was born. She went to school in Preston, Nevada, and then Ely, Nevada. In the early 60's, she moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, where she met and married Lyle Trueblood in September of 1965. She had two sons, Larry Lavon and Steven Wade, who were the light of her world. While living in Twin Falls, she worked for the Twin Falls Police Department, and became the first woman detective in the State of Idaho. In 1976 the family moved to Myrtle Creek, Oregon, where she and Lyle obtained their Real Estate licenses. When Lyle obtained his broker license, he opened up Trueblood Real Estate. Nancy eventually went to work as an Executive Secretary for D.R. Johnson until she retired. After retirement, she purchased a large ranch and set up a non-profit organization called A Place of Hope. Through A Place of Hope, she had all kinds of animals which she gladly shared with her nieces and nephews, and children in the community. In 2018, she purchased an artisan shop in Myrtle Creek called "Made In Home". She loved visiting with the customers and vendors. She always had time to talk to anyone that needed an ear, or to pray with anyone who asked. Nancy had a way of lighting up any room and was very quick to bring a smile to your face, She loved her family and especially her numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son Steven, her husband Lyle, her father Richard, and her brother-in-law Marshall.
She is survived by her son Larry and his wife Joy, her mother Dorothy, her brothers, Lonnie and his wife Sandy, Bob, and sister Patty, among numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 31 at 1:00 p.m. at Mountain View Memorial Chapel in Myrtle Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.