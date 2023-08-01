Nancy Jane Harris Noakes, age 85, was born on Sept. 26, 1937, to Elvis Randolph Harris and Alice Nellie Shippee, in Alamosa, Colorado. She passed away at her home on July 19, 2023.
Nancy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She worked as a hospital clerk, security guard, nanny and a caregiver/companion.
She loved working in her yard, crocheting, refinishing furniture, crafting, shopping at thrift stores, yard sales and antique stores, always looking for a bargain. She loved animals and always had several pets.
This year her granddaughter, Deanna Hook, moved from Florida, and became her full-time caregiver, enabling Nancy to move back into her own home. They formed a special bond, and it became a cherished time for both.
She is predeceased by her parents and children, Jerry Dean Rowe, Sr., Mark Wayne Noakes and Edgar Andrew “Andy” Rodrick as well as her brother-in-law Dwayne Musser.
Her surviving family includes her siblings Margaret Musser, Mary Blackard (Bob), Oma Fallon (Don), Deanna Weiss, John Harris (Sheryl) and Milton Harris (Monica), her daughter Katherine Ann Hess (Allen), daughter-in-law Diana Rowe, grandchildren Jerry Dean Rowe, Jr. (Ashley), Deanna Hook, Lonnie Strickland (Bobbie Jo), Rocky Strickland and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Winston Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 340 NW Glenhart Ave., Winston, Oregon, 97496, at 11 a.m. A viewing will begin at 10 a.m. where the urns of her two sons, Mark Noakes and Andy Rodrick, will be placed in her casket to be buried with her.
Interment at Civil Bend Cemetery in Winston and luncheon to follow. Arrangements are in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors, Roseburg, 541-537-9300.
