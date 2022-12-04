Nancy June Heyniger was born on Oct. 3, 1939, in Astoria, Oregon to Lester R. and June A. Horton. In 1950, the family moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where she graduated from Roseburg High in 1955. She moved to Belmar, New Jersey, and there she married Cyril Heyniger in March 1959. Nancy lived in Belmar until 1970, when she and Cy moved to Roseburg with their son Jon A. Heyniger and settled on 30 acres of land in Melrose. In 1973, their daughter Christina Louise was born.
Nancy was a grocery checker for many years, retiring from Albertson's Grocery. She made many friends greeting the public. Many times, she offered her home and dinner to those who were alone for the holidays. She became an excellent cook while running a restaurant in Belmar and she was known for her barbecue ribs, prime rib and pastries, among other delicacies.
Nancy passed peacefully on Nov. 16, 2022, from complications with diabetes and dementia.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and June Horton, daughters Christina Howington and Sally Swancare, husband, Cyril Heyniger, and brother Jon A. Horton.
Survivors include her son, Jon Heyniger, sister, Lois Horton, granddaughter, Alyssa Jarvis, (Dylan Jarvis,) great-granddaughters, Rhyan and Reese Jarvis, granddaughter, Teri Swancare Smith, (Eric Smith,) and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Nancy was loved and will be missed by many.
Donations can be sent to American Diabetes Association and/or Alzheimer’s Association of Oregon Condolences can be sent to Jon A. Heyniger 2301 NW Calkins Ave Roseburg, OR 97471
