Nancy June Heyniger was born on Oct. 3, 1939, in Astoria, Oregon to Lester R. and June A. Horton. In 1950, the family moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where she graduated from Roseburg High in 1955. She moved to Belmar, New Jersey, and there she married Cyril Heyniger in March 1959. Nancy lived in Belmar until 1970, when she and Cy moved to Roseburg with their son Jon A. Heyniger and settled on 30 acres of land in Melrose. In 1973, their daughter Christina Louise was born.

